The Chimes

Crime Log — Sept. 25 – Oct. 2 Christian Leonard, Editor-in-Chief Minor in Possession of Tobacco/Paraphernalia — Alpha Hall Reported Sept. 28, 11:10 p.m., occurred prior to 11:10 p.m. Student Development reported a student for possession of tobacco in Alpha Hall. Campus Safety officers...

Soaring Stories: Global student Baillie Myers redefines her Identity at Biola Isabelle Thompson, News Editor As if adjusting to college life is not hard enough, global student Baillie Myers also had to become accustomed to American culture upon moving from Puebla Mexico to Biola, her freshman year. While the sophomore psychology...

Caf banquet hall renamed to honor Korean evangelist Macie Cummings, News Editor Biola Hour celebrated Korean culture with a performance from the Korean Children’s Choir from the Far East Broadcasting Company as well as hearing from Christian evangelist Billy Kim on Sept. 28. Kim is renowned...