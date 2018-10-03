The Chimes

Macie Cummings, News Editor
October 3, 2018
The Business Startup Competition added a new workshop to its itinerary with the addition of Evening with the Stars on Oct. 1. This allowed prospective Startup Competition...
October 2, 2018
October 1, 2018
September 29, 2018
Joel Ashor, Sports Editor
October 4, 2018
The sign above the scoreboard read “welcome to Biola,” and for the first two sets, Azusa Pacific University made themselves at home. But after squeaking out a win...
October 2, 2018
October 1, 2018
September 29, 2018
Kayla Santos, Staff Writer
October 4, 2018
Christian artist Lauren Daigle’s sophomore album, “Look Up Child,” is blowing the music world away. Since its Sept. 7 release, the album has climbed its way to the top...
September 29, 2018
September 29, 2018
September 27, 2018
Brad Alkire, Freelance Writer
October 1, 2018
Unless you have been living under a rock for the past three weeks, you have probably heard about the current scandal surrounding the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee...
September 29, 2018
September 28, 2018
September 28, 2018
Joel Ashor, Sports Editor
October 4, 2018
Christian Leonard, Editor-in-Chief
October 1, 2018
Christian Leonard, Editor-in-Chief
October 2, 2018 • No Comments
Minor in Possession of Tobacco/Paraphernalia — Alpha Hall Reported Sept. 28, 11:10 p.m., occurred prior to 11:10 p.m. Student Development reported a student for possession of tobacco in Alpha Hall. Campus Safety officers...
Isabelle Thompson, News Editor
September 29, 2018 • No Comments
As if adjusting to college life is not hard enough, global student Baillie Myers also had to become accustomed to American culture upon moving from Puebla Mexico to Biola, her freshman year. While the sophomore psychology...
Macie Cummings, News Editor
September 28, 2018 • No Comments
Biola Hour celebrated Korean culture with a performance from the Korean Children’s Choir from the Far East Broadcasting Company as well as hearing from Christian evangelist Billy Kim on Sept. 28. Kim is renowned...
-
Wednesday, October 3
Volleyball
Eagles 3 - Azusa Pacific 2
-
Saturday, September 29
Women's Soccer
Eagles 2 - Notre Dame de Namur 1
-
Saturday, September 29
Men's Soccer
Eagles 1 - Notre Dame de Namur 2
Kyle Kohner, Copy Editor
October 2, 2018 • No Comments
Women's golf has stormed out of the gates early, and at the forefront of it all is first-year standout Sami Penor. Positioned with the chance to earn an automatic bid into the National Christian College Athletic Association...
Brad Alkire, Freelance Writer
October 1, 2018 • 6 Comments
Unless you have been living under a rock for the past three weeks, you have probably heard about the current scandal surrounding the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. For those under-rock...
Kayla Santos, Staff Writer
October 4, 2018
Christian artist Lauren Daigle’s sophomore album, “Look Up Child,” is blowing the music world away. Since its Sept. 7 release, the album has climbed its way to the top ten of Billboard’s Top 200...
