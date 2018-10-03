The Chimes

Cornerstone comeback: Volleyball storms back for five-set win over APU
A new Evening with the Stars
Blackstone Cafe delivery service cancelled due to lack of profit
News
Crime Log — Sept. 25 – Oct. 2
Soaring Stories: Global student Baillie Myers redefines her Identity at Biola
Caf banquet hall renamed to honor Korean evangelist
Latest Sports Scores

  • Wednesday, October 3

    Volleyball

    Eagles 3 - Azusa Pacific 2

  • Saturday, September 29

    Women's Soccer

    Eagles 2 - Notre Dame de Namur 1

  • Saturday, September 29

    Men's Soccer

    Eagles 1 - Notre Dame de Namur 2

Sports
Athlete of the Week: Women’s golf’s Sami Penor
  • Women’s golf wins NCCAA West Regional October 1, 2018
  • Freshmen lead the way by the bay for women’s soccer September 29, 2018
  • Men’s soccer loses tough battle September 29, 2018
  • Gabe Plendcio wins men’s 8k, men’s and women’s cross country both place in top five September 29, 2018
Opinions
It’s time we believe what she said
Five Writing Tips from Bradbury, King, Lewis, White and Hemingway

September 29, 2018

Tocqueville’s Demise of America

September 28, 2018

It’s not that simple

September 28, 2018

The Student News Site of Biola University